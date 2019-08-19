Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) a $28.00 Price Target

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been given a $28.00 price target by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KTOS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.35 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,346. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Zegart sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $142,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marie Mendoza sold 13,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $279,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 777,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,013,995. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,540 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,034,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,571,000 after purchasing an additional 312,446 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.8% during the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,592,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,897,000 after buying an additional 626,233 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,425,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 35,428 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

