Calian Group Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$33.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $265.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$33.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.84. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$25.76 and a twelve month high of C$34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calian Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.75, for a total transaction of C$87,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$569,868.75. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Gauthier sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.40, for a total transaction of C$116,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,919.20. Insiders sold a total of 13,414 shares of company stock valued at $457,932 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$38.25 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

