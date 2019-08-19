Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Harvest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.36. 15,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $88,608.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $325,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 243,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,637,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,911 shares of company stock worth $10,322,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.