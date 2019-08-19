Bytecoin Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Cryptohub, OKEx and HitBTC. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $111.06 million and approximately $23,028.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00818185 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004416 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Poloniex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

