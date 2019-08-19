Bulwark (BWK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,527.00

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bulwark has a market cap of $368,288.00 and approximately $1,527.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001044 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

