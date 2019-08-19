Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Shares Down 0.7%

Brunner Investment Trust Plc (LON:BUT)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 824 ($10.77) and last traded at GBX 830.16 ($10.85), 6,752 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 19,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 836 ($10.92).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 859.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

