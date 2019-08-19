Brokerages Set Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) PT at $5.17

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan acquired 8,888,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,067.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,504,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,575 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 1,751,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000.

Shares of MCRB traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,976. The company has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.03. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

