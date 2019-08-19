Brokerages Set Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) PT at $63.50

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVAC. Capital One Financial raised Penn Virginia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of PVAC stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.00. 199,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,081. The company has a market cap of $433.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $34,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $43,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth $66,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

