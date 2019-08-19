Brokerages Set National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Price Target at $31.17

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGHC. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National General from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Compass Point set a $36.00 price target on shares of National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $117,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $370,130 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National General during the fourth quarter worth about $29,088,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in National General by 57.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,073,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,473,000 after buying an additional 391,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National General by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after buying an additional 332,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National General by 2,276.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 329,380 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in National General by 38.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 939,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,551,000 after buying an additional 258,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. National General has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.68.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. National General had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National General will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.66%.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

