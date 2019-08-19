Brokerages Set Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $97.19

Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. GMP Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.81. 75,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,353. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,330,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,750 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,966,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Franco Nevada by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 871,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,998,000 after purchasing an additional 702,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franco Nevada by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 894,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Franco Nevada by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,675,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,948,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

