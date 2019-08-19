Brokerages Set Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Price Target at $27.40

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 target price on Eventbrite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eventbrite to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 57,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $939,835.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,510.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,165.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

EB stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.77. 1,795,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

