Brokerages Set Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT at $9.60

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 80,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,675. The company has a market cap of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.51. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

