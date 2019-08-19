Brokerages Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Target Price at $15.75

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 960.91% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. Analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

