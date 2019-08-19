Brokerages Expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will announce sales of $5.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the lowest is $5.38 billion. Mcdonald’s reported sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year sales of $21.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $22.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.40. The stock had a trading volume of 103,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.07. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,067,029,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mcdonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.