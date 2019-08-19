Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.58 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $18.44. 138,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.17. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $914.64 million, a PE ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,075,310.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $280,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,051 shares of company stock worth $2,508,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

