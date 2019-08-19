Brokerages Expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Groupon also posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Groupon had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $532.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $66,614,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,733,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $14,340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 5,244.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,019,730 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after buying an additional 3,944,518 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $202,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 77,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Groupon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.