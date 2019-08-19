Brokerages Anticipate Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to Post $0.37 EPS

Analysts expect that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Univar reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Univar had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE:UNVR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.17. 1,287,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,097. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, COO David Jukes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,558.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $63,136.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,042.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,196 shares of company stock worth $361,075. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,881,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Univar in the second quarter worth $3,273,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Univar in the first quarter worth $3,309,000. Longview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,822,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,509,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Univar in the second quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

