Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post sales of $12.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.29 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $11.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $49.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.35 million to $50.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $53.92 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $57.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLAD shares. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on Gladstone Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,246. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $274.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

