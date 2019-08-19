Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.55 Million

Analysts expect German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post $47.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $47.60 million. German American Bancorp. reported sales of $37.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $186.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.30 million to $187.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $202.45 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $203.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow German American Bancorp..

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GABC shares. Hovde Group lowered German American Bancorp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $828.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.88. German American Bancorp. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In other news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $63,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,271 shares in the company, valued at $628,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,160 shares of company stock worth $96,774. 7.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 115.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 186,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 4.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 551,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

