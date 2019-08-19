Brokerages Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.60 million and the highest is $17.99 million. ConforMIS posted sales of $28.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year sales of $79.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.89 million to $79.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.74 million, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $83.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFMS. BTIG Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 target price on ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 279,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $1,052,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $44,670.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,432.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,253,298 shares of company stock worth $4,150,793. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,326,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 639.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 51.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,689 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 172.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 316,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 478,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFMS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. ConforMIS has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $125.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

