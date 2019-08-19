Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $278.99. 46,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.11 and its 200 day moving average is $286.03. The stock has a market cap of $106.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $204.68 and a 12 month high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,388 shares of company stock valued at $18,198,482 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

