Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £119 in Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £119 ($155.49).
Matt Barwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 19th, Matt Barwell purchased 12 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £106.32 ($138.93).
Shares of BVIC stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 866.50 ($11.32). 561,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 887.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 909.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. Britvic Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 971 ($12.69).
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.
