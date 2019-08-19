Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £119 in Stock

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) insider Matt Barwell purchased 14 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 850 ($11.11) per share, for a total transaction of £119 ($155.49).

Matt Barwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Britvic alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Matt Barwell purchased 12 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, for a total transaction of £106.32 ($138.93).

Shares of BVIC stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 866.50 ($11.32). 561,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 887.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 909.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. Britvic Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 971 ($12.69).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVIC. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Investec raised Britvic to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 905 ($11.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940.91 ($12.29).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.