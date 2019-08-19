Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given a $36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brinker International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Brinker International to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a sector weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.81.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,381. Brinker International has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.69 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,970,000 after buying an additional 417,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,853,000 after buying an additional 251,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after buying an additional 151,578 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 93.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,803,000 after buying an additional 563,511 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 446.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,422,000 after buying an additional 714,665 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

