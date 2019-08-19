BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading Up 3.5%

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE) was up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.30 and last traded at C$7.30, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.72 million during the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

