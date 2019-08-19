Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

BPF.UN opened at C$16.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.29. The firm has a market cap of $377.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$13.82 and a twelve month high of C$18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61.

In other Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund news, Senior Officer Jonathan Jeske sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.57, for a total transaction of C$87,868.00.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

