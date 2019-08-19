Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.89

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.89 and last traded at $73.75, with a volume of 43102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.44% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,612 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.