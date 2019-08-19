Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million

Bodhi [ETH] (CURRENCY:BOE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Bodhi [ETH] has traded up 80.3% against the dollar. Bodhi [ETH] has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $4,266.00 worth of Bodhi [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bodhi [ETH] token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Bytex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bodhi [ETH]

Bodhi [ETH] (CRYPTO:BOE) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. Bodhi [ETH]’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,817,589 tokens. Bodhi [ETH]’s official message board is medium.com/@bodhitoken . Bodhi [ETH]’s official website is www.bodhi.network . Bodhi [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken . The Reddit community for Bodhi [ETH] is /r/bodhiproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bodhi [ETH] Token Trading

Bodhi [ETH] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi [ETH] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bodhi [ETH] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bodhi [ETH] using one of the exchanges listed above.

