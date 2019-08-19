Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$49.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$45.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.97.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN traded up C$2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$36.47 and a 1 year high of C$52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.78.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Lisa Maureen Russell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.55, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$406,929.95.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

