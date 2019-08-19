BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.53

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 1677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $946.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.38%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,801 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,172,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

