Blockport (BPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $181.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Blockport has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $342,491.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blockport alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00263010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.01335127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022875 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.