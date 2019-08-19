Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.25.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $503,870.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,552.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,109.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,385 shares of company stock worth $2,694,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,007,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,807,000 after purchasing an additional 259,047 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 44.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 381,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,213,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,027,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 27,598 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. Black Hills has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

