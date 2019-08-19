Bitcoin Incognito Price Hits $0.0407 on Major Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24 and Escodex. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $431,565.00 and $6,879.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002450 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000226 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,592,945 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

