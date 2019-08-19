Bitcoin CZ (BCZ) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded up 28% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin CZ has a market cap of $294,310.00 and $23,003.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00262082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.01328379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00092703 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

BCZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 2,364,245 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . The official website for Bitcoin CZ is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin CZ

Bitcoin CZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

