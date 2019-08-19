Bitcloud (BTDX) Hits Market Cap of $58,778.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $58,778.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,564,963 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.