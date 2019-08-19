BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $948,697.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $19.74 million and approximately $948,697.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.80 or 0.04769423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00046039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.