Bitblocks Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $90,235.00 and approximately $548.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00026889 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002287 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00145090 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003830 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,768.55 or 1.00420641 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00039668 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

