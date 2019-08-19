BitBall (BTB) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 87.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. BitBall has a market capitalization of $680,986.00 and $63,998.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 3,411.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

