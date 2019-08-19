BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on BioHiTech Global in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHTG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. BioHiTech Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

BioHiTech Global (OTCMKTS:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the second quarter worth $25,000.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

