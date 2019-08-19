Bigbom (BBO) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Hotbit and IDEX. Bigbom has a market capitalization of $396,227.00 and approximately $340,728.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.26 or 0.04811614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00045979 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000903 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (BBO) is a token. It was first traded on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,999,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com

Bigbom Token Trading

Bigbom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kyber Network, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.