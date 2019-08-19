Big River Industries (ASX:BRI) Trading Down 6.1%

Big River Industries Ltd (ASX:BRI)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.07 ($0.76) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), 823 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.14 ($0.81).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 million and a PE ratio of 13.90.

In other Big River Industries news, insider Malcolm Jackman 47,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th.

Big River Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distributes, and retail of timber products and building supplies in Australia. The company offers builders hardware products, including nails, brackets, fixings, builders plastic products and adhesives, saw blades, hardwood pegs, silicone products, and door handles and locks, as well as formwork accessories and reinforcing products; building products, pine framing, fiber cement, hardwood for structural and decorative purposes, plywood, sheet materials, particle board flooring, landscaping and fencing supplies, doors, door furniture, and external timber cladding products; LVL, I-beams, and laminated beams; timber flooring, decking, and molding products; and formwork, insulation, and other products.

