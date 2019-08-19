BidaskClub Upgrades Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Shares of CALM stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $463,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $2,568,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
