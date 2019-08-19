BANKEX (BKX) Achieves Market Cap of $785,386.00

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One BANKEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Hotbit and Simex. Over the last week, BANKEX has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $785,386.00 and approximately $327,637.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.45 or 0.04743528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001177 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000917 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX (BKX) is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,040,901 tokens. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org . The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Bittrex, Hotbit, Simex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

