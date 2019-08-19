Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. CNB Bank raised its position in Bank of America by 188.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 167.2% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Bank of America by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,056,972. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

