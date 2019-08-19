BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BANF. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $54.41. 36,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Norick purchased 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

