Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes A GE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Baker Hughes A GE posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baker Hughes A GE.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

BHGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

In related news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271 shares in the company, valued at $6,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 173,154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 629,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHGE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.42. 4,086,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,786. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes A GE has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

