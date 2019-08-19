Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Trading Up 1.9%

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.03 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 177.80 ($2.32), approximately 488,141 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 184,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.40 ($2.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market cap of $498.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.60.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Neil Donaldson acquired 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £1,490.40 ($1,947.47).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.