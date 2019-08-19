BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.46

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.46 and traded as high as $27.23. BAE SYS PLC/S shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 373,572 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Societe Generale lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BAE SYS PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.
About BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
