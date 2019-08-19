BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.46

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.46 and traded as high as $27.23. BAE SYS PLC/S shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 373,572 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Societe Generale lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BAE SYS PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,492 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,828,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

