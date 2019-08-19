B. Riley Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $26.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.31 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

