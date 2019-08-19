B. Riley Analysts Give Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) a $16.00 Price Target

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) received a $16.00 price target from analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $14.28. 248,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $204,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,556 shares of company stock worth $307,093. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,704,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,952,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 2,242,256 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,300,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $18,286,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,531 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

