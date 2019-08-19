B. Riley Analysts Give Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) a $54.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $54.00 price objective on Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Nomura set a $40.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.10. 8,791,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081,240. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,259,000 after buying an additional 7,230,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after buying an additional 3,656,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,193,000 after buying an additional 10,735,173 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,880,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $713,204,000 after buying an additional 364,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after buying an additional 794,347 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

